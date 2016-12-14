Greek government to call parliamentary vote on Thursday after ESM freeze of debt deal

ATHENS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will call a parliamentary vote for Thursday on a one-off benefit approved to pensioners, a government official said.

The move followed the ESM's decision earlier Wednesday to suspend implementation of short-term debt relief measures approved by the euro zone last week.

The ESM, the euro zone's lending arm, said lenders were not consulted before Tsipras announced on Dec. 8 his government would spend 617 million euros in one-off benefits for pensioners on low incomes. (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas)