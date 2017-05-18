FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek parliament passes reforms agreed with EU/IMF lenders
May 18, 2017 / 9:03 PM / 3 months ago

Greek parliament passes reforms agreed with EU/IMF lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 18 (Reuters) - Greek lawmakers approved pension cuts, tax hikes and reforms on Thursday sought by the country's foreign creditors to conclude a crucial bailout review and unlock more rescue funds.

The leftist-led government hopes that legislating the measures, four days before euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels, will convince its lenders that it qualifies for a 7.5 billion euro bailout tranche and for further debt relief.

Earlier, protesters rallied outside parliament holding banners reading "No to bailouts! No to austerity!". Sporadic clashes with small groups broke out and police used teargas to disperse them. Athens needs the aid to repay loans maturing in July. (Reporting By Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas)

