Greece won't back down in talks with lenders-ruling party spokesman
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 5:32 AM / 2 years ago

Greece won't back down in talks with lenders-ruling party spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 15 (Reuters) - The Greek government won’t back down from what it has previously said in negotiations with its international creditors over a cash-for-reforms deal, the parliamentary spokesman for the ruling party said on Monday.

“Neither are we leaving negotiations, nor are we backing down from what we have said,” Nikos Filis told Greek Antenna television.

“The Greek government has submitted a cost-quantified proposal that Greek society can afford,” he said.

Filis also accused Greece’s lenders of trying to hurt the country’s morale in talks for a cash-for-reforms deal. The latest round of negotiations broke up in failure on Sunday, with European lenders venting their frustration as Athens stumbled closer towards a debt default.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
