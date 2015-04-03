FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece ready to make IMF payment on April 9- deputy finmin
April 3, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

Greece ready to make IMF payment on April 9- deputy finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 3 (Reuters) - Greece will pay a 450 million euro ($489 million) loan installment to the International Monetary Fund due on April 9 on time, its deputy finance minister said on Friday, despite a cash crunch.

”We strive to be able to pay our obligations on time, Dimitris Mardas told Greece’s Skai TV. “We are ready to pay on April 9.”

He said state revenue in March had topped targets without providing figures and added that progress had been made in talks with the country’s international lenders. (1 US dollar = 0.9194 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Renee Maltezou)

