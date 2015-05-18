FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece says can pay wages and pensions, needs deal by end of May
#Market News
May 18, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 2 years ago

Greece says can pay wages and pensions, needs deal by end of May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 18 (Reuters) - Greece’s government will be able to pay wages and pensions in May but needs an agreement with creditors by the end of the month because of its cash crunch, the government spokesman said on Monday.

“There should be a solution in May so we can resolve our liquidity issues,” Gabriel Sakellaridis told a news conference.

He ruled out a levy on bank deposits to raise cash and said the government would not sign a third bailout programme.

Sakellaridis said the government was sticking to its “red lines” in negotiations with lenders, which he listed as avoiding pension cuts, having an economic growth plan, a suitable primary surplus target and debt restructuring.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington

