Greece hopes to meet June payments, wages and pensions a priority- fin min
May 18, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

Greece hopes to meet June payments, wages and pensions a priority- fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 19 (Reuters) - Greece hopes to meet its debt repayments to the International Monetary Fund and pay wages and pensions next month, but if it has to choose between the two it will opt to pay the latter, the country’s finance minister said on Monday.

“I hope we will be able to pay both (the IMF and pensions and wages) ... after a deal,” Yanis Varoufakis told Star TV channel’s late night show Ston Eniko.

“If we face a dilemma over paying one of the lenders or wages and pensions, then we will opt to pay wages and pensions,” he said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas)

