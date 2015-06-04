FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to bundle June IMF payments into one due at month's end -IMF
June 4, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Greece to bundle June IMF payments into one due at month's end -IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 4 (Reuters) - Greece will bundle its four debt payments to the International Monetary Fund due this month into a single payment now due on June 30, the IMF said on Thursday.

“The Greek authorities have informed the Fund today that they plan to bundle the country’s four June payments into one, which is now due on June 30,” the global lender’s chief spokesman, Gerry Rice, said in a statement.

The IMF said that under a decision taken in the late-1970s, its member nations can ask to bundle multiple principal payments into one payment to address the administrative difficulty of making multiple payments in a short period. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Paul Simao)

