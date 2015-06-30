FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece to re-open bank branches for pensioners
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Greece to re-open bank branches for pensioners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 30 (Reuters) - Greece will re-open 1,000 bank branches from Wednesday until the end of the week to cater for pensioners who do not use cash cards for automated teller machines, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Banks are expected to remain closed for other purposes until July 6, as part of capital controls imposed this week to prevent a collapse of the banking system after the European Central Bank froze financial support needed to keep the banks afloat.

Although ATMs were reopened on Monday afternoon, many older people who do not use debit or credit cards were unable to collect their pensions.

Pensioners will each be able to withdraw up to 120 euros this week.

The finance ministry reiterated assurances that bank deposits would remain safe after Sunday’s referendum on the terms of a bailout agreement with foreign lenders which the government has rejected.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.