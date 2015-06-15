Greek priority is paying wages and pensions: party spokesman

ATHENS, June 15 (Reuters) - Greece’s priority is to pay the wages and pensions of its workers, but paying back debts to its international creditors would depend on the two sides reaching a deal, a parliamentary spokesman for the ruling Syriza party said on Monday.

Talks on ending a deadlock between Greece and its creditors failed on Sunday, with European lenders venting their frustration as Athens stumbled closer towards a debt default that threatens its future in the euro.