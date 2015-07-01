FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Draghi defends Greek pension, tax reforms
July 1, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Draghi defends Greek pension, tax reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 1 (Reuters) - The president of the European Central Bank defended reforms of Greece’s pension system agreed in the country’s bailout in a letter sent to a lawmaker in Brussels and released on Wednesday.

“The measures on the pension system have been designed to be progressive and they have been mostly applied mainly to pensions above 1,000 euros,” Mario Draghi wrote in the letter to Notis Marias dated June 30.

Draghi also defended agreed tax reform. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by John Stonestreet)

