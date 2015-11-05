FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Piraeus Bank says bondholders holding 600 mln euros sign up to cash/equity swap
#Financials
November 5, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Piraeus Bank says bondholders holding 600 mln euros sign up to cash/equity swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank, Greece’s second largest lender by assets, said on Thursday investors holding about 600 million euros ($651 million) in bonds accepted a cash for equity swap by the bank.

Piraeus Bank announced last month its debt offer in an effort to strengthen its capital base, which has been hurt by non performing loans and concerns which flared earlier this year about Greece leaving the euro zone, triggering a deposit flight.

A European Central Bank health check on Saturday showed Piraeus has a capital hole of 4.9 billion under the “adverse” conditions scenario.

Piraeus also launched on Wednesday afternoon a book building process as part of a share offering to raise up to 4.9 billion euros.

“The book building will probably continue until Friday”, a source with knowledge of the issue told Reuters.

$1 = 0.9210 euros Reporting Lefteris Papadimas, Editing by Mark Potter

