Greece's Piraeus Bank postpones release of first-half results due on Wednesday
#Financials
October 14, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

Greece's Piraeus Bank postpones release of first-half results due on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank, Greece’s second-largest lender by assets, has postponed the release of its full set of results for the first half of the year due on Wednesday to the end of the month.

The bank said it would instead release a trading update for its key financial figures for the second quarter after 1400 GMT.

The ECB is testing Greece’s four largest banks, including Piraeus, to determine how much capital they need after the recent downturn in the Greek economy. The results of the stress tests are expected later this month. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

