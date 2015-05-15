FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece in advanced talks with China's Cosco on Piraeus port
#Market News
May 15, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Greece in advanced talks with China's Cosco on Piraeus port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 15 (Reuters) - Greece is in advanced discussions with China’s Cosco to boost their cooperation in the country’s biggest port Piraeus , the Greek defence minister said on Friday.

Cosco, which currently manages two container piers at Piraeus Port, is also interested in acquiring a majority stake. Athens has put the port up for sale.

“We are in very advanced talks to expand this cooperation very soon in relation with the inclusion of a railway network as well,” Defence Minister Panos Kammenos told an economic conference in Athens.

Kammenos is the leader of the junior partner in the country’s leftist-led government.

Greece unblocked the sale of a 51 percent stake in Piraeus port and has invited Cosco and two other shortlisted investors to submit binding bids by September. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
