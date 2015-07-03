FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgarian president says banks will deal with any fallout from Greece
July 3, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

Bulgarian president says banks will deal with any fallout from Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, July 3 (Reuters) - Bulgarian banks are liquid and will deal with any fallout resulting from the Greek debt crisis, Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev said in a statement from Bosnia on Friday, adding that the Bulgarian economy was stable and growing.

Countries like Bulgaria, Romania and Macedonia are particularly exposed to the fallout of the Greece crisis as several of their banks are Greek-owned and economic ties are close. Greece is the third-largest investor in Bulgaria and is also Bulgaria’s fourth-largest export destination.

“No matter what happens in Greece, Bulgaria is well-prepared,” Plevneliev said.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams

