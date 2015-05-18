FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM insists on avoiding pension cuts, need for investment
May 18, 2015

Greek PM insists on avoiding pension cuts, need for investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 18 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday a deal with creditors to unlock aid must not impose further pension cuts but rather address the country’s long-term funding troubles and include a “bold” investment programme.

Greece and its EU and IMF creditors have been locked in talks for months on a cash-for-reforms deal without a breakthrough. Athens has refused to allow wage and pension cuts to be part of any deal. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)

