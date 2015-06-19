Greek PM sees solution to debt crisis and return to growth

ATHENS, June 19 (Reuters) - There will be a solution to the Greek debt crisis that will allow the country to return to growth while staying in the euro zone, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in a statement on Friday.

Tsipras also welcomed a planned euro zone emergency summit on Monday that will try to avert a Greek default.

“he (euro zone) leaders summit on Monday is a positive development on the road toward a deal,” the statement said. “All those who are betting on crisis and terror scenarios will be proven wrong.”

“There will be a solution based on respecting EU rules and democracy which would allow Greece to return to growth in the euro” (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou; writing by Matthias Williams)