Greek PM says will not implement measures beyond those set at summit
July 29, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Greek PM says will not implement measures beyond those set at summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 29 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Wednesday that his government would not implement reform measures beyond what was agreed with lenders at a euro zone summit earlier this month.

“I know well the framework of the deal we signed at the euro zone summit on July 12,” Tsipras told Sto Kokkino radio.

“We will implement these commitments, irrespective of whether we agree with it or not. Nothing beyond that.”

Tsipras also said the country would report a primary budget balance that breaks even or registers a deficit this year, depending on the financial situation. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
