5 months ago
Greece turning a page, poised to show strong growth-PM
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 5 months ago

Greece turning a page, poised to show strong growth-PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 6 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday the economy of the country was turning a page, and poised to show 'exceptionally high' rates of growth this year.

Tsipras, whose government is still negotiating reforms with lenders under terms of a multi-billion euro bailout agreement, said a national growth strategy was needed for the country.

"It is clear that no matter how they may want to stall negotiations at a technical level, there is no turning back. Greece has already turned a page," Tsipras told a cabinet meeting, in an indirect reference to lenders. (Reporting By Renee Maltezou)

