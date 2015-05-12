FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM calls on EU/IMF lenders to offer concessions in talks
May 12, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM calls on EU/IMF lenders to offer concessions in talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, May 12 (Reuters) - Greece has offered as much as it can and it is now the turn of its EU and IMF lenders to help break an impasse in talks on a cash-for-reforms deal, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told his cabinet on Tuesday, according to a government official.

“The Greek side has so far fully met everything the Feb. 20 Eurogroup decision foresaw. It has taken as may steps as possible towards the European partners’ side, showing in practice its respect towards the procedures, the rules and the euro zone framework,” the official quoted Tsipras as telling his cabinet.

“It’s now our partners’ turn to make the necessary steps in order for them to prove in practice their respect towards the democratic popular mandate.”

The comments came after euro zone finance ministers on Monday noted progress in talks but said that more work was needed to narrow remaining gaps. Sources say these are mainly over pension and labour reforms and budget targets. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

