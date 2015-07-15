UPDATE 1-Greek PM Tsipras calls president ahead of vote- TV

(Adds presidency official)

THENS, July 15 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called the country’s president ahead of Wednesday’s parliamentary vote on austerity measures demanded by creditors in return for financial aid, Mega TV said, without providing details of their conversation.

An official from President Prokopis Pavlopoulos’s office said he could not confirm whether the call took place.

Tsipras told parliamentarians in his leftwing Syriza party earlier on Wednesday that it would be difficult for him to remain in office if he did not have their support in the vote, a government official said.

A group of 30 to 40 dissenters in Tsipras’s party are expected to vote against the legislation. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Ingrid Melander)