FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria PM plays down risk of Greek contagion
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 1, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Bulgaria PM plays down risk of Greek contagion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, July 1 (Reuters) - Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov played down the risk of the Balkan country being vulnerable to the fallout of the Greek debt crisis, particularly in relation to Greek-owned Bulgarian banks.

“There is no bank crisis in Bulgaria,” Boiko said in parliament. “We do not want to cause hysteria. There is nothing that can happen in Bulgaria.”

Greece defaulted on a 1.6 billion euro IMF loan on Tuesday that has put its future in the euro currency bloc in doubt. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.