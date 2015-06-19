FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tsipras says Greece's problem is Europe's problem
#Market News
June 19, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Tsipras says Greece's problem is Europe's problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia June 19 (Reuters) - Greece’s debt crisis is a problem for all of Europe and the European Union faces a choice between showing solidarity with Greece or sticking to austerity policies that lead nowhere, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday.

Tsipras has remained upbeat about securing a cash-for-reforms deal from Greece’s international creditors as the country edges towards default and a possible exit from the euro zone.

“The European Union, which we are part of, should find its way back to its statutory principles: solidarity, democracy, social justice,” Tsipras said in St. Petersburg on a two-day visit to Russia. “By sticking to policies of austerity, and policies which harm social cohesion, which aggravate the recession, this is impossible”. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Deepa Babington)

