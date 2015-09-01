FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Syriza party only 1 point ahead in election race - poll
September 1, 2015

Greece's Syriza party only 1 point ahead in election race - poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Greece’s Syriza party is on course to win 26 percent of votes in a snap election in September, just one point ahead of the conservative New Democracy party, a poll published by the Pulse for Action 24 television channel said on Tuesday.

Former premier Alexis Tsipras resigned in August to seek a new mandate for a bailout deal he clinched with the country’s international creditors. But opinion polls show his Syriza party’s lead is slipping, suggesting his decision to call a snap election could backfire.

The poll also said the Golden Dawn party was on course to win 6 percent of votes, while 10.5 percent of Greeks were as yet undecided. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; writing by Matthias Williams)

