Greek conservatives pull ahead of leftist Syriza - opinion poll
September 4, 2015 / 1:59 PM / 2 years ago

Greek conservatives pull ahead of leftist Syriza - opinion poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Greece’s conservative New Democracy party has taken a tiny lead among voters over leftist Syriza ahead of the Sept. 20 election, a new opinion poll published on Friday showed.

New Democracy has rapidly closed the gap with Syriza in recent days, and the Metron Analysis poll on Friday was the second this week to show it overtaking former prime minister Alexis Tsipras’s party.

Syriza would get 23.4 percent of the vote while New Democracy would take 24 percent, the poll showed. Over 11 percent of the respondents were undecided.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by Matthias Williams

