Slim majority of Greeks see bailout deal positive
#Financial Services and Real Estate
July 14, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Slim majority of Greeks see bailout deal positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 14 (Reuters) - Some 51.5 percent of Greeks believe a bailout deal the country clinched with lenders is positive and a higher percentage thinks that the country’s parliament should approve it, according to an opinion poll on Tuesday.

The Kapa Research poll for To Vima newspaper, conducted on July 14, had 72 percent of respondents saying there was no alternative but an accord with lenders, and 70.1 percent that parliament should ratify it.

Greece’s parliament is due to vote on Wednesday on a raft of tax hikes and pension reforms that must be passed if bailout talks with international lenders are to start.

The deal has piled pressure on the government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, with several lawmakers in his leftist Syriza party threatening to break ranks. It has also stirred opposition from his junior governing coalition partners.

The poll said however that 58.8 percent of respondents had a positive view of Tsipras. (Reporting by Michele Kambas)

