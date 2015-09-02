FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Syriza falls behind conservatives ahead of Greek election -poll
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 2, 2015 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Syriza falls behind conservatives ahead of Greek election -poll

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* New Democracy party takes slight lead in new survey
    * Tsipras less popular than conservative rival -poll
    * Syriza's popularity shrivels since bailout deal
    * Most respondents say snap election is unnecessary

 (Updates with new poll, quote, details)
    By Renee Maltezou and Matthias Williams
    ATHENS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Greek leftist Syriza party on
Wednesday fell behind its main conservative rivals for the first
time since former premier Alexis Tsipras resigned, offering
further evidence that his decision to call a snap election could
backfire.
    Syriza is on course to win 25 percent of votes at the Sept.
20 election while the conservative New Democracy party will win
25.3 percent, a poll by GPO showed. Nearly 13 percent of
respondents were still undecided.
    It also suggested Tsipras, who led Greece through months of
painful bailout talks before eventually capitulating to
virtually all the demands set by its international creditors,
was less popular than conservative leader Evangelos Meimarakis.
    Tsipras had called for new elections in order to silence
hardline leftist rebels within his own ranks and win a fresh
mandate for tough austerity measures that the debt-ridden
country will have to implement in exchange for new aid.
    But opinion polls since August suggest support for Syriza
has shrivelled, raising the spectre of yet more instability that
could disrupt efforts to implement the bailout programme and
keep the aid deal, up for review in October, on track.
    Tsipras stormed to victory in January promising to end years
of austerity and return Greece back to growth, but was forced to
backtrack on a string of promises, including that he would end
public sector and pension cuts, and halt privatisations. 
    Previously, polls had suggested Tsipras remained popular
with voters because he had at least put up a fight in the
bailout negotiations with the European Commission, the European
Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.  
    "He promised us that he wouldn't touch pensions and that he
would tear up the bailout agreements. He didn't tear up anything
and now he's put us in a worse position, and the Greek people
are going to suffer," said 72-year-old pensioner Yannis, who did
not want to disclose his surname.       
    More than two-thirds of respondents in the GPO poll said the
snap election was unnecessary, while 76 percent said they wanted
Greece to stay in the euro zone no matter what.     
    A second poll by Alco released earlier on Wednesday showed
Syriza on 23 percent, slightly ahead of New Democracy on 22.6
percent. The gap between Syriza and New Democracy was 1.5
percentage points in a previous Alco poll released on Sunday.
Fourteen percent of voters were undecided.
    The far-right Golden Dawn party ranked third with 6.1
percent, followed by the Communist KKE at 5.5 percent, in the
Alco poll. 
    Popular Unity, a party formed by disaffected Syriza members 
who oppose the latest 86 billion euro bailout deal, drew 3.9
percent of those polled. The Independent Greeks, Syriza's former
coalition ally, will not get enough votes to cross the threshold
to enter parliament, the Alco poll showed.
    Tsipras has so far ruled out cooperating with the main
pro-euro opposition parties -- New Democracy, the Socialist
PASOK and the centrist To Potami, stoking fears that the country
will have to vote again.
    
Date   Poll    Syriza ND   Potami  GD   KKE  Pasok IG  PU
---------------------------------------------------------- 
02/09  GPO      25.0  25.3  4.6   5.5   5.1   5.3  3.0 4.0
02/09  Alco     23.0  22.6  4.4   6.1   5.5   4.2  2.0 3.9
01/09  Pulse    26.0  25.0  5.0   6.0   5.0   5.0  2.5 4.0 
29/08  Alco     22.6  21.1  5.1   6.3   4.7   4.1  2.4 4.0
29/08  Kapa     27.3  24.2  5.5   6.8   5.0   4.3  3.0 4.8
29/08  MRB      24.6  22.8  5.6   6.2   4.7   3.9  2.3 4.2
28/08  ProRata  23    19.5  4.0   6.5   5.0   4.5  2.0 3.5
28/08  UoM      25    22    6.0   5.5   6.0   4.5  2.0 5.0
28/08  Marc     25.3  23.2  5.8   5.5   4.2   4.4  3.0 3.8
28/08  Metron   29    27.8  6.7   8.3                  4.1
----------------------------------------------------------
ND: Conservative New Democracy party
Syriza: Radical Left Coalition party
GD: Far-right Golden Dawn party
IG: Right-wing Independent Greeks party
PASOK: Socialist party
KKE: Communist party
PU: Popular Unity hard-left breakaway from Syriza
UOM: University of Macedonia

 (Additional reporting by Phoebe Fronista; Editing by Angus
MacSwan)

