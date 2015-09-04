FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Greek polls show Syriza, conservatives neck-and-neck
September 4, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Greek polls show Syriza, conservatives neck-and-neck

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Releads, add new polls)
    ATHENS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Former Greek prime minister
Alexis Tsipras's leftist Syriza party is running neck-and-neck
with its main conservative rival, New Democracy, ahead of
national elections on Sept. 20, according to three polls
published on Friday.
    Syriza's poll lead has shrivelled since Tsipras resigned in
August and called the snap election in an attempt to shore up
support for the country's new bailout programme.
    A poll by University of Macedonia for Skai television showed
that Syriza and New Democracy would each get 27 percent of the
vote. A second survey by MRB for Star television put them both
on 29.6 percent. 
    A third poll by Metron Analysis poll earlier on Friday was
the second this week to show the conservative party in the lead.
    Tsipras came to power in January promising to reverse years
of austerity. But he resigned last month after a rebellion in
his party, seeking a fresh mandate to implement the bailout he
clinched after seven months of often acrimonious negotiations
with Greece's European and International Monetary Fund
creditors. 
    Just a few weeks ago, a Syriza election victory had appeared
almost certain as Greeks lauded the charismatic and youthful
Tsipras for taking a hard-line stance with the creditors that he
was eventually forced to give way on.
    Undecided voters ranged between 10.5 and 15 percent in the
three polls.

        
Date   Poll    Syriza ND   Potami  GD   KKE  Pasok IG  PU  UC
--------------------------------------------------------------
04/09  MRB      29.6  29.6  5.4   7.2   5.9   6.1  2.7 4.3 4.6
04/09  UoM      27.0  27.0  5.5   6.5   6.0   4.5  1.5 4.0 4.5
04/09  Metron   23.4  24.0  4.8   5.1   5.2   4.0  2.0 3.4 4.0
03/09  Pulse    25.5  25.0  5.0   6.0   5.0   5.5  2.5 4.0 3.5
02/09  GPO      25.0  25.3  4.6   5.5   5.1   5.3  3.0 4.0
02/09  Alco     23.0  22.6  4.4   6.1   5.5   4.2  2.0 3.9
01/09  Pulse    26.0  25.0  5.0   6.0   5.0   5.0  2.5 4.0
29/08  Alco     22.6  21.1  5.1   6.3   4.7   4.1  2.4 4.0
29/08  Kapa     27.3  24.2  5.5   6.8   5.0   4.3  3.0 4.8
29/08  MRB      24.6  22.8  5.6   6.2   4.7   3.9  2.3 4.2
28/08  ProRata  23    19.5  4.0   6.5   5.0   4.5  2.0 3.5
28/08  UoM      25    22    6.0   5.5   6.0   4.5  2.0 5.0
28/08  Marc     25.3  23.2  5.8   5.5   4.2   4.4  3.0 3.8
28/08  Metron   29    27.8  6.7   8.3                  4.1
----------------------------------------------------------
ND: Conservative New Democracy party
Syriza: Radical Left Coalition party
GD: Far-right Golden Dawn party
IG: Right-wing Independent Greeks party
PASOK: Socialist party
KKE: Communist party
PU: Popular Unity hard-left breakaway from Syriza
UC: Union of Centrists
UOM: University of Macedonia

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by Deepa Babington;
editing by Ruth Pitchford and John Stonestreet)

