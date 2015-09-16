FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Two polls show conflicting results ahead of Greek election
#Intel
September 16, 2015 / 5:36 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Two polls show conflicting results ahead of Greek election

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds second poll, table)
    ATHENS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Two Greek opinion polls
published on Wednesday differed ahead of Sunday's national
election, with one giving leftists a four percentage point lead
over conservatives and the other putting the conservatives
marginally ahead.
    The majority of surveys over the last two weeks have placed
the two parties virtually neck and neck.
    In a ProRata poll, collated on Tuesday for the left-leaning
Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper, leftist Syriza received a
28.0 percent support rate, beating conservative New Democracy
party on 24.0 percent.
    A second poll by the University of Macedonia for Skai TV
showed New Democracy was set to win 30 percent of the vote,
while Syriza would get 29.5 percent.
    It was only the fourth time in 22 polls this month that New
Democracy has led Syriza, and the second since Sept. 4.
    Both took full account of voter reactions to Monday's final
televised head-to-head debate between the parties' leaders,
ex-prime minister Alexis Tsipras of Syriza and Vangelis
Meimarakis of New Democracy.
    The previous ProRata poll on Sept. 11 gave Syriza a lead of
5 percentage points.
    Wednesday's surveys showed the far-right Golden Dawn ranking
third followed by the Communist KKE party, the centre-left PASOK
party and the centrist To Potami, all at around 5 percent.
    It put undecided voters at between 6 to 15 percent.
    The ProRata poll showed 33 percent of respondents believed
Tsipras was more convincing in the debate, against 26 percent
for Meimarakis.
    However, a Pulse poll for Action 24 TV, collated on Monday
and Tuesday, put New Democracy ahead by 0.5 points.
    
Date  Poll     Syriza ND  Potami GD    KKE  Pasok IG  PU  UC

16/9  UoM      29.5  30.0  5.0   6.5   5.5   5.0  2.5 3.0 4.0   
16/9  Pro Rata 28.0  24.0  5.5   7.5   5.0   5.0  2.5 3.0 3.0
15/9  Pulse    27.0  27.5  5.0   6.5   5.0   6.5  2.0 3.5 2.5
14/9  Metron   31.6  31.6  5.9   7.2   6.2   5.3  3.0 3.8 3.9 
12/9  Kapa     26.7  26.2  5.0   7.0   5.9   6.1  3.1 4.2 3.6

12/9  P.Issue  31.0  31.0  4.5   7.0   6.5   8.0  2.0 4.0 3.0
12/9  Alco     25.4  24.7  4.0   6.4   6.2   5.1  2.6 3.4 3.9
12/9  MRB      25.9  25.5  4.9   6.1   5.7   5.3  2.6 3.2 3.9

11/9  UoM      28.5  27.5  5.0   7.0   6.0   5.5  2.0 3.0 4.5
11/9  GPO      26.0  25.8  4.4   6.5   5.7   6.0  3.0 3.6 3.3
11/9  Metron   31.7  31.3  5.5   6.2   5.9   5.2  3.0 3.3 5.9
11/9  Pro Rata 28.5  23.5  4.0   6.5   4.5   4.5  2.5 2.5 3.5
8/9   Pulse    26.5  26.0  5.0   6.5   5.5   6.0  2.0 3.5 3.5
5/9   Marc     24.4  24.0  5.1   5.9   4.8   4.3  2.8 3.6 3.6
5/9   Kapa     26.5  25.9  5.1   6.5   5.3   5.8  3.0 4.7 3.5
4/9   MRB      29.6  29.6  5.4   7.2   5.9   6.1  2.7 4.3 4.6
4/9   UoM      27.0  27.0  5.5   6.5   6.0   4.5  1.5 4.0 4.5
4/9   Metron   23.4  24.0  4.8   5.1   5.2   4.0  2.0 3.4 4.0
3/9   Pulse    25.5  25.0  5.0   6.0   5.0   5.5  2.5 4.0 3.5
2/9   GPO      25.0  25.3  4.6   5.5   5.1   5.3  3.0 4.0
2/9   Alco     23.0  22.6  4.4   6.1   5.5   4.2  2.0 3.9
1/9   Pulse    26.0  25.0  5.0   6.0   5.0   5.0  2.5 4.0
29/8  Alco     22.6  21.1  5.1   6.3   4.7   4.1  2.4 4.0
29/8  Kapa     27.3  24.2  5.5   6.8   5.0   4.3  3.0 4.8
29/8  MRB      24.6  22.8  5.6   6.2   4.7   3.9  2.3 4.2
28/8  ProRata  23    19.5  4.0   6.5   5.0   4.5  2.0 3.5
28/8  UoM      25    22    6.0   5.5   6.0   4.5  2.0 5.0
28/8  Marc     25.3  23.2  5.8   5.5   4.2   4.4  3.0 3.8
28/8  Metron   29    27.8  6.7   8.3                  4.1
----------------------------------------------------------
ND: Conservative New Democracy party
Syriza: Radical Left Coalition party
GD: Far-right Golden Dawn party
IG: Right-wing Independent Greeks party
PASOK: Socialist party
KKE: Communist party
PU: Popular Unity hard-left breakaway from Syriza
UC: Union of Centrists
UOM: University of Macedonia

 (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Karolina Tagaris; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)

