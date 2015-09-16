UPDATE 2-Two polls show conflicting results ahead of Greek election

(Adds second poll, table) ATHENS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Two Greek opinion polls published on Wednesday differed ahead of Sunday's national election, with one giving leftists a four percentage point lead over conservatives and the other putting the conservatives marginally ahead. The majority of surveys over the last two weeks have placed the two parties virtually neck and neck. In a ProRata poll, collated on Tuesday for the left-leaning Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper, leftist Syriza received a 28.0 percent support rate, beating conservative New Democracy party on 24.0 percent. A second poll by the University of Macedonia for Skai TV showed New Democracy was set to win 30 percent of the vote, while Syriza would get 29.5 percent. It was only the fourth time in 22 polls this month that New Democracy has led Syriza, and the second since Sept. 4. Both took full account of voter reactions to Monday's final televised head-to-head debate between the parties' leaders, ex-prime minister Alexis Tsipras of Syriza and Vangelis Meimarakis of New Democracy. The previous ProRata poll on Sept. 11 gave Syriza a lead of 5 percentage points. Wednesday's surveys showed the far-right Golden Dawn ranking third followed by the Communist KKE party, the centre-left PASOK party and the centrist To Potami, all at around 5 percent. It put undecided voters at between 6 to 15 percent. The ProRata poll showed 33 percent of respondents believed Tsipras was more convincing in the debate, against 26 percent for Meimarakis. However, a Pulse poll for Action 24 TV, collated on Monday and Tuesday, put New Democracy ahead by 0.5 points. Date Poll Syriza ND Potami GD KKE Pasok IG PU UC 16/9 UoM 29.5 30.0 5.0 6.5 5.5 5.0 2.5 3.0 4.0 16/9 Pro Rata 28.0 24.0 5.5 7.5 5.0 5.0 2.5 3.0 3.0 15/9 Pulse 27.0 27.5 5.0 6.5 5.0 6.5 2.0 3.5 2.5 14/9 Metron 31.6 31.6 5.9 7.2 6.2 5.3 3.0 3.8 3.9 12/9 Kapa 26.7 26.2 5.0 7.0 5.9 6.1 3.1 4.2 3.6 12/9 P.Issue 31.0 31.0 4.5 7.0 6.5 8.0 2.0 4.0 3.0 12/9 Alco 25.4 24.7 4.0 6.4 6.2 5.1 2.6 3.4 3.9 12/9 MRB 25.9 25.5 4.9 6.1 5.7 5.3 2.6 3.2 3.9 11/9 UoM 28.5 27.5 5.0 7.0 6.0 5.5 2.0 3.0 4.5 11/9 GPO 26.0 25.8 4.4 6.5 5.7 6.0 3.0 3.6 3.3 11/9 Metron 31.7 31.3 5.5 6.2 5.9 5.2 3.0 3.3 5.9 11/9 Pro Rata 28.5 23.5 4.0 6.5 4.5 4.5 2.5 2.5 3.5 8/9 Pulse 26.5 26.0 5.0 6.5 5.5 6.0 2.0 3.5 3.5 5/9 Marc 24.4 24.0 5.1 5.9 4.8 4.3 2.8 3.6 3.6 5/9 Kapa 26.5 25.9 5.1 6.5 5.3 5.8 3.0 4.7 3.5 4/9 MRB 29.6 29.6 5.4 7.2 5.9 6.1 2.7 4.3 4.6 4/9 UoM 27.0 27.0 5.5 6.5 6.0 4.5 1.5 4.0 4.5 4/9 Metron 23.4 24.0 4.8 5.1 5.2 4.0 2.0 3.4 4.0 3/9 Pulse 25.5 25.0 5.0 6.0 5.0 5.5 2.5 4.0 3.5 2/9 GPO 25.0 25.3 4.6 5.5 5.1 5.3 3.0 4.0 2/9 Alco 23.0 22.6 4.4 6.1 5.5 4.2 2.0 3.9 1/9 Pulse 26.0 25.0 5.0 6.0 5.0 5.0 2.5 4.0 29/8 Alco 22.6 21.1 5.1 6.3 4.7 4.1 2.4 4.0 29/8 Kapa 27.3 24.2 5.5 6.8 5.0 4.3 3.0 4.8 29/8 MRB 24.6 22.8 5.6 6.2 4.7 3.9 2.3 4.2 28/8 ProRata 23 19.5 4.0 6.5 5.0 4.5 2.0 3.5 28/8 UoM 25 22 6.0 5.5 6.0 4.5 2.0 5.0 28/8 Marc 25.3 23.2 5.8 5.5 4.2 4.4 3.0 3.8 28/8 Metron 29 27.8 6.7 8.3 4.1 ---------------------------------------------------------- ND: Conservative New Democracy party Syriza: Radical Left Coalition party GD: Far-right Golden Dawn party IG: Right-wing Independent Greeks party PASOK: Socialist party KKE: Communist party PU: Popular Unity hard-left breakaway from Syriza UC: Union of Centrists UOM: University of Macedonia (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Mark Heinrich)