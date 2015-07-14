FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek opposition party Potami says will back Tsipras in parliament
July 14, 2015 / 11:35 AM / 2 years ago

Greek opposition party Potami says will back Tsipras in parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 14 (Reuters) - The head of the Greek opposition party To Potami said on Tuesday his group would support Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ bailout deal in parliament but he ruled out joining a government led by the leftist Syriza party.

“There is no dilemma for us. We support the prime minister and we will vote for what he has promised to our allies,” To Potami Stavros Theodorakis told reporters.

He called on deputies in all parties to act responsibly, noting a solid block of 250 members of government and pro-European opposition parties in the 300-seat parliament supported the proposals in parliament last week.

Reporting by Costas Pitas and Angeliki Koutantou; writing by James Mackenzie

