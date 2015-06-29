FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek power company says electricity supplies secure
June 29, 2015

Greek power company says electricity supplies secure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Electricity supplies in Greece are secure and the Greek Public Power Corporation can fulfil all its financial obligations, the company said on Monday as Athens lurched towards a default and potential exit from the euro zone.

“The electricity supply of the country is fully secured,” CEO Manolis Panagiotakis said in a statement.

Fears are rising that Greece may face shortages of fuel, power and consumables in the wake of a government decision late on Sunday to close banks this weeks and impose capital controls to prevent a run on deposits.

Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Editing by Matt Robinson

