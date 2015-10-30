Greek producer prices fall 10.4 pct y/y in September

ATHENS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Data on Greek producer price inflation in September, released by the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) on Friday: ************************************************************** KEY FIGURES (in pct) SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH PPI y/y -10.4 -9.9 -6.7 -5.7 -4.6 -5.1 -4.4 PPI m/m -0.5 -3.7 -1.6 -0.7 +0.7 +0.3 +0.8 12-month average -5.9 -5.0 -4.2 -3.7 -3.1 -2.7 -2.2 (12 months to Sept.) --------------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)