Greek producer prices fall 10.4 pct y/y in September
October 30, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Greek producer prices fall 10.4 pct y/y in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Data on Greek producer price
inflation in September, released by the country's statistics
service (ELSTAT) on Friday:
**************************************************************
KEY FIGURES (in pct) SEPT  AUG   JULY  JUNE  MAY   APRIL  MARCH
      PPI y/y       -10.4  -9.9   -6.7  -5.7  -4.6  -5.1   -4.4
      PPI m/m        -0.5  -3.7   -1.6  -0.7  +0.7  +0.3   +0.8
   12-month average  -5.9  -5.0   -4.2  -3.7  -3.1  -2.7   -2.2
   (12 months to Sept.)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
