CORRECTED-Greece nominates former conservative minister as president

(Corrects first paragraph to make clear Pavlopoulos is no longer a lawmaker)

ATHENS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras nominated former conservative lawmaker and ex-minister Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Tuesday to be the country’s president.

Pavlopoulos was interior minister from 2004 to 2009 for the conservative New Democracy government.

His appointment to the largely ceremonial role came as a surprise. The most widely expected candidate had been EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos.

That would have allowed the left-wing Tsipras government to send one of its own members to Brussels.

Pavlopoulos is expected to be voted in by parliament without difficulty.

Attempts to choose a president in December led to new elections when the then-government failed to secure enough parliamentary support for its candidate. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and David Stamp)