Greek Jan-Oct budget primary surplus 4.51 bln-FinMin

ATHENS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Greece’s central government registered a budget primary surplus of 4.51 billion euros for the January-October period of 2015, the finance ministry said on Friday, from a primary surplus of 2.65 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net revenue on the state budget was 5.1 percent down, or 2.12 billion euros lower, against the revised target, the finance ministry said.

The central government surplus excludes the budgets of social security organisations and local administrations and is different from the figure monitored by Greece’s EU/IMF lenders, but it indicates the state of the cash-strapped country’s finances. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)