#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 11, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

Greece says three parties interested in power grid operator stake - report

ATHENS, June 11 (Reuters) - Greece has been approached by three parties interested in buying a minority stake in state-run power grid operator ADMIE, Energy Minister Panos Skourletis said in a newspaper interview released on Saturday.

“The characteristics of the potential investors for the sale of a percentage of ADMIE are known ... We’ve already been approached by three parties,” Skourletis was quoted as telling the weekly newspaper Ethnos.

“The experience and knowledge of the potential investors in this particular field will determine which one will be chosen, in combination of course with the offered price,” he added.

Under the terms of its third multi-billion euro bailout, Greece has promised to sell up to 24 percent of ADMIE, a grid of more than 11,000 kilometres of high-voltage power cables that is fully-owned by the public power utility PPC.

Earlier this week, PPC’s chairman and chief executive Manolis Panagiotakis told Reuters the launch of the tender would be approved by the company’s general assembly on June 30 and be published a few days later. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Editing by Helen Popper)

