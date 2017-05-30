FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Greek agency seeks better offer for Athens Airport concession extension
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 30, 2017 / 5:36 PM / 3 months ago

Greek agency seeks better offer for Athens Airport concession extension

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, May 30 (Reuters) - Greece's privatisation agency said on Tuesday it had asked for an improved offer from private shareholders in Athens International Airport (AIA) to extend their concession for operating the nation's largest airport by 20 years until 2046.

German-based airport manager AviAlliance and Greek group Copelouzos, which have a 45 percent stake and a concession to run the airport until 2026, submitted a financial offer for the 20-year extension, privatisation agency HRADF said.

"HRADF’s board of directors, after reviewing the offer, asked AIA’s management for the submission of an improved offer," the agency said in a statement without giving further details.

The initial concession for the private firms to run the airport was awarded in July 1995.

HRADF holds a 30 percent stake in the airport, while the government has a 25 percent stake.

Under a third bailout signed with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund in 2015, Greece promised to renew the agreement with the private shareholders.

Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Edmund Blair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.