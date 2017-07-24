UPDATE 1-Greece extends deadline for expressions of interest in gas grid

(Adds detail)

ATHENS, July 24 (Reuters) - Greece's privatisation agency HRADF said on Monday it had extended the deadline for submission of expressions of interest in natural gas grid operator DESFA to Aug. 7.

Greece is seeking a buyer for a 66 percent stake in the grid under a privatisation scheme it has agreed with international lenders.

Monday had been the deadline.

HRADF said its board decided to postpone the deadline after a request by a potential investor.

Greek authorities relaunched the privatisation process for DESFA after a deal with Azerbaijan's SOCAR fell through in 2016.

That deal collapsed after Athens passed legislation raising DESFA's gas tariffs by a lower amount than SOCAR had expected.

The agency is selling its 31 percent stake in DESFA and Greece's biggest oil refiner, Hellenic Petroleum, is divesting the rest.