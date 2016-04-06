FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

Germany sticks to Greek privatisation revenue goal of 50 bln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 6 (Reuters) - For Germany, the bailout agreement made with Greece last summer which envisaged 50 billion euros in privatisation revenues, is still valid, a spokeswoman for the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The spokeswoman said Greece had agreed with its international lenders that 50 billion euros in privatisation revenues included in the programme’s Memorandum of Understanding.

“As far as we are concerned, this Memorandum of Understanding is still valid,” she said at a government news conference.

On Tuesday, Greece’s Economy Minister George Stathakis said in Berlin that Athens may end up with just 6 or 7 billion euros in privatisation revenues. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michael Nienaber)

