Greece will not cancel completed privatisations- govt source

ATHENS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Greece does not plan to undo privatisations that have already been completed but will only reassess state divestments that were in the previous government’s pipeline, a government official said on Thursday.

“We will not cancel completed privatisations,” the government official who declined to be named told Reuters.

The previous conservative-led government had planned to sell stakes in firms including Piraeus Port, Thessaloniki Port and state railway operator TRAINOSE. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Angeliki Koutantou)