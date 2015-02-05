FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece delays privatisation chiefs' departure
February 5, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Greece delays privatisation chiefs' departure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Greek finance ministry said on Thursday it wants the leadership of its privatisation agency to stay in position for another week.

Greece’s new left-wing government last week asked the heads of the state privatisation agency to resign after halting some planned state asset sales agreed under the international bailout programme.

“They have been asked to remain in their positions until next week,” a statement said. “This is enough to deal with pending issues that have to do mainly with submitting binding bids.”

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

