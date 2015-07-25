FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to seek alternatives to privatising grid unit-minister
July 25, 2015 / 8:44 AM / 2 years ago

Greece to seek alternatives to privatising grid unit-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 25 (Reuters) - Greece will look to alternatives to privatising its power grid operator ADMIE as part of a new bailout deal with its lenders, Energy Minister Panos Skourletis told the weekly Agora newspaper in an interview published on Saturday.

“We will follow the path of alternative, equivalent measures, as has been the case in other European countries,” Skourletis, who took over as energy minister following a reshuffle last week, told the paper.

As part of measures Greece agreed with its creditors to start talks on a new bailout deal, Athens has committed to selling ADMIE unless replacement measures that would also open up competition in the market can be found.

ADMIE was one of a series of privatisations the leftist government of Alexis Tsipras halted after it came in power in January. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by James Mackenzie)

