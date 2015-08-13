Greek privatisation agency sets deadlines on port, railway tenders

ATHENS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Greece’s privatisations agency on Thursday announced deadlines for bids on tenders for the country’s two largest ports and state railways TRAINOSE, assets Athens has agreed to sell as part of a new three-year bailout by its international lenders.

Greek privatisation proceeds, excluding bank shares, are expected to total 6.4 billion euros between 2015 and 2017, under terms of the bailout.

The privatisations agency set an October deadline for binding bids for Piraeus Port, a December deadline for bids for TRAINOSE and a February 2016 deadline for Thessaloniki Port.