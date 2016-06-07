FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece says expects to finalise terms of Hellenikon property deal on Tuesday
June 7, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Greece says expects to finalise terms of Hellenikon property deal on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 7 (Reuters) - Greece will finalise the terms for the sale and long-term lease of a prime seaside property at the old Athens Hellenikon airport later on Tuesday, the government spokeswoman said.

The deal was a bailout action the country had to meet to satisfy its international lenders and unlock fresh funds.

"We expect within the day the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the privatisation agency and investors," Olga Gerovasili told a regular briefing.

Gerovasili said that the transfer of a five percent stake in the country's telecoms operator OTE to the privatisation agency will be addressed later. (Reporting by Michele Kambas, Writing by Angeliki Koutantou)

