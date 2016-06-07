FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece, Lamda sign memorandum to amend Hellenikon property deal
June 7, 2016 / 2:21 PM / a year ago

Greece, Lamda sign memorandum to amend Hellenikon property deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 7 (Reuters) - Greece's privatisation agency and Lamda Development signed on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding amending the sale and long-term lease of a prime seaside property at the old Athens airport of Hellenikon, a source close to the process said.

Greece clinched a 915 million-euro ($1 billion) deal for the site of the disused airport in 2014. Under the terms of that deal, a consortium led by Lamda Development, a Greek developer, would own part of the property and get a 99-year lease to develop all of it.

The deal was a bailout action the country had to meet to satisfy its international lenders and unlock fresh funds. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

