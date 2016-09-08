FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece extends initial interest deadline for rail maintenance firm by three weeks
September 8, 2016

Greece extends initial interest deadline for rail maintenance firm by three weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Greece has extended by three weeks to Oct. 3 a deadline for the submission of expressions of interest in the sale if its rail maintenance firm ROSCO, the country's privatisation agency said on Thursday.

The sale was relaunched in July after a previous tender was inconclusive and investors were originally due to submit documentation to take part in the process by Sept. 12.

The country's privatisation agency (HRADF), which is managing the sale, said the deadline had been pushed back at interested investors' request.

Athens has named Italian railways as the winner of its railway operator TRAINOSE after accepting the group's 45 million euro ($56 million) bid. But the sale of ROSCO, which provides maintenance services to TRAINOSE, failed after the asset attracted no bids. ($1 = 0.8869 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
