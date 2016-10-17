FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2016 / 2:36 PM / 10 months ago

Greece gets two expressions of interest for maintenance ROSCO sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Greece has received two expressions of interest for the purchase of ROSCO, its rail maintenance company, the country's privatisation agency said on Monday.

It said it had received expressions from Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane SpA and Skoda Transportation.

Advisors to the privatisations agency, HRADF, would recommend which candidates qualified for the next phase of the process which involved access to detailed information on the asset and transaction terms.

The deadline for the submission of binding offers was Dec. 5 2016.

Privatisations have been a key condition of Greece's international bailouts since 2010 but political resistance and bureaucratic snags mean few have gone ahead so far.

Reporting By Michele Kambas

