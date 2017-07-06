FILE PHOTO - A general view of the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Greece, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS Greece aims to raise 6 billion euros in privatization revenues through 2018, the head of its privatizations agency said on Thursday.

Chairwoman Lila Tsitsogiannopoulou told reporters Greece was targeting 2 billion euros from privatizations this year and about 3.5 billion next year from the sale of stakes in telecoms group OTE and the Athens International Airport, among other assets.

Privatizations have been a key part of the country's three international bailouts since 2010 but Athens has raised just 4.4 billion euros so far due to political resistance and red tape.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)