UPDATE 1-Greece to extend state railways bid deadline to late June-source

ATHENS, May 13 (Reuters) - Greece will push back by three weeks a deadline for binding bids to sell its railways operator TRAINOSE after investors asked for more time to prepare, a privatisation agency official said on Friday.

It is the second time this year that TRAINOSE’s privatisation has been delayed. On Monday, Greece also extended by around six weeks to June 27 the deadline for bids to build and operate a new airport on the island of Crete.

The cash-strapped country has been embroiled in lengthy negotiations with its international lenders on a reform review to unlock fresh loans and uncertainty over a deal has weighed on investors’ appetite for Greek assets.

Athens is aiming to secure a positive assessment of its reform programme by euro zone finance ministers on May 24.

Athens last month received expressions of interest in TRAINOSE from Italy’s state railways, Russian Railways (RZD) and Greek construction group GEK-Terna.

It had set a May 31 deadline. That will be extended to late June, after the Italian and Russian companies said they needed more time, the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

“We will give them another 20 days,” the official told Reuters, adding that TRAINOSE’s financial statements will be ready by May 25 and potential suitors will then have a full picture of the asset.

A spokesman for the Italian railways confirmed the company had requested a one-month extension. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou in Athens, additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan; editing by Susan Thomas)