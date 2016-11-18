Greece extends bid deadline for railway maintenance company

ATHENS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Greece extended the bid deadline on Friday for the sale of its rail maintenance company ROSCO to Jan. 30, the country's privatisation agency (HRADF) said.

The previous deadline for the submission of binding bids was Dec. 5.

The agency received expressions of interest in October from Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane SpA and Skoda Transportation.

Privatisations have been a key condition of Greece's international bailouts since 2010 but political resistance and bureaucratic snags mean few have gone ahead so far. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Catherine Evans)