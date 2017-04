ATHENS, April 6 Greece is seeking a financial adviser for the sale of a 5 percent stake in its biggest telecoms operator OTE, its privatisation agency (HRADF) said on Thursday.

The sale is a condition of Greece's international bailout.

OTE, a former national monopoly, is now 40 percent owned and managed by Germany's Deutsche Telekom. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagais)