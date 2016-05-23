FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

Binding bids for Greece's Thessaloniki port expected end September-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 23 (Reuters) - Greece will invite investors to submit binding bids for a majority stake in the country's second largest port in Thessaloniki at the end of September, sources close to the privatisation said on Monday.

Under its third international bailout agreed in July, Greece will sell a 67 percent stake in the port. Investors will be asked to make mandatory investments of about 220 million euros in the port, one of the sources said.

Denmark's container terminal operator APM Terminals , Phillipines-based International Container Terminal Services ICTS and Dubai-based P&O Steam Navigation Company (DP World) were strongly interested in the Thessaloniki port, the head of the country's privatisation agency said last month. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
